A front tracking through the Sunflower State will keep conditions unsettled through this morning as some scattered showers and storms stick around. An isolated strong to severe storm will be possible too.

In addition to gusty winds and hail, heavy rainfall has prompted multiple flood alerts that will be in effect through this morning.

Once the boundary passes all the way through our temperatures will begin to cool down and it will not be as hot. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s.

We will need to watch out for new thunderstorm development around and south of Wichita later this afternoon.

This will be the start of our next severe risk. Storms south of I-70 will continue to blossom and another cluster of storms will track west to east through the night.

Damaging wind gusts and large hail are the main storm threats. We may need to continue to monitor the threat for some flooding too since rainfall will be heavy at times.

Showers and storms will move out early Thursday and we will continue to enjoy cooler temperatures.

During much of the day Thursday it is not expected to be too active but another complex of storms will move in from the west during the night. This will track through the area all the way into Friday morning.

We will keep the same storm threats with the exception of an isolated tornado being possible to the west.

Rain and storms will exit early Friday but then a few new storms will develop by evening and we will need to keep an eye on them.

Storm chances will need to continue to be monitored over the weekend but skies early next week do not look as unsettled. This is also when we will gain some warmth and high temperatures will be closer to average.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Partly cloudy, breezy. 30% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 86 Wind: NE 10-20

Tonight: Partly cloudy. 40% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 63 Wind: N 8-18

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. 30% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 81 Wind: E/SE 5-15

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. 50% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 64 Wind: SE 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Fri: Hi: 83 Lo: 67 Partly cloudy. 50% chance of showers and storms.

Sat: Hi: 87 Lo: 70 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Sun: Hi: 88 Lo: 70 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Mon: Hi: 91 Lo: 69 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Tue: Hi: 92 Lo: 72 Partly cloudy.

Wed: Hi: 93 Lo: 70 Partly cloudy, breezy.