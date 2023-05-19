Showers and storms this morning are tracking to the east and are also favoring areas south of I-70, this is where the heaviest rain is. Severe weather is not expected.

Northwest Kansas was the first part of the area to begin to dry out but there are still some Flood Warnings that will remain in effect through 11am this morning. After recent heavy rainfall, commuters will need to use extra caution around nearby creeks, streams, and rivers that could be running out of their banks. Low-lying areas could also see some water over roadways.

Rain will continue to favor areas south through the morning and into the afternoon. However, the chance for showers will gradually drop through the afternoon and many of us will turn much drier by the evening.

Clouds, wet weather, and a northerly breeze will mean a cooler day ahead. Many of us are starting in the 60s this morning and that is where many of us will stay through the warmest part of the afternoon.

Once skies clear out tonight, you will notice more of a chill by early Saturday morning. It has been a little while since we have seen widespread lows in the 40s.

After the chilly start Saturday the rest of the day will be gorgeous with sunshine returning and pleasant high temperatures. Winds will be light too.

Sunday will be a nice day too but the break from the rain will be brief for some. A chance for showers and storms will return to Southwest Kansas to wrap up the weekend. So far, severe weather is not expected and moisture is still needed.

This will be the beginning of what will be another active pattern next week. Rain chances will be on the rise with better chances by the middle to latter part of next week.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly cloudy, windy. 60% chance of rain and storms. Hi: 68 Wind: NE 15-25

Tonight: Mostly to partly cloudy. Lo: 49 Wind: NE/N 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Hi: 74 Wind: N 5-15

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. Lo: 51 Wind: E 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Sun: Hi: 77 Lo: 54 Partly cloudy.

Mon: Hi: 79 Lo: 58 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Tue: Hi: 79 Lo: 60 Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Wed: Hi: 81 Lo: 62 Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Thu: Hi: 81 Lo: 62 Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Fri: Hi: 80 Lo: 60 Partly cloudy, breezy.