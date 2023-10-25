We have another damp day ahead. Showers and storms will likely stick around so grab the rain gear before heading out and please drive safely.

Most of the rain has fallen around and east of the turnpike. This has prompted a Flash Flood Warning for Lyon county until 9:15am.

Be mindful that low-lying and flood prone areas will be dangerous. A Flood Warning will be in effect for Sedgwick county until 8am. Even though there are only a few flood alerts, they may get extended or we could see more get issued.

It will not only be the rain that slows you down, there are also areas of reduced visibility due to dense fog. Another reason to give yourself some extra time to get to your destination today.

As moisture continues to stream in from the south and southwest we will need to keep an eye on the potential for a couple of stronger storms. Timing will be during the afternoon and possibly into the early evening.

There is an isolated severe storm risk to the northeast and it includes a few of our counties. In addition to the heavy rain we have been experiencing there is also a threat of damaging wind gusts and hail.

Showers and storms keep favoring Central and Eastern Kansas through the night. There will be some leftovers into early Thursday but we will trend drier from there.

Temperatures in the meantime will not be too bad. It will be slightly cooler to the northwest where a front is hanging out. It will continue to sit to the northwest tomorrow so you can expect similar high temperatures Thursday.

The door to colder air starts to open Friday and temperatures will keep dropping over the weekend. Everyone will need heavier coats and Halloween costumes for any activities this weekend will require an extra layer of warm clothing.

The break from moisture will be brief. Showers will build back into the area through Saturday and due to the colder air there is potential for a rain/snow mix and even snow showers to the north and west through Sunday.

The faucet finally shuts off by next week but temperatures will stay chilly through the rest of the month.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Cloudy, windy. 60% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 73 Wind: S 10-25

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, windy. 60% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 61 Wind: S 10-25

Tomorrow: Mostly to partly cloudy, breezy. 30% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 77 Wind: S 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 53 Wind: S/N 15-25

Wichita Weekly

Fri: Hi: 64 Lo: 38 Partly cloudy, windy.

Sat: Hi: 50 Lo: 33 Cloudy, breezy. 30% chance of rain.

Sun: Hi: 42 Lo: 28 Cloudy, windy. 40% chance of rain.

Mon: Hi: 46 Lo: 29 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Tue: Hi: 50 Lo: 30 Mostly sunny.

Wed: Hi: 52 Lo: 32 Mostly sunny, breezy.