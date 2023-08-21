The dangerous heat that we had to endure over the weekend will continue into the start of the new week. High temperatures in the 100s will be widespread.

The humidity will make it feel as hot as 106 to 113. This is why Heat Warnings remain in effect and are not set to expire until Thursday evening.

A Heat Advisory will be in effect through this evening but may get extended over the next day or two.

Temperatures will be slow to cool down this week but at least there will be a downward trend. The most notable difference will be by the weekend when high temperatures dip into the 90s and 80s.

Conditions will continue to be dry and sunny. Once the heat dome breaks down later this week that is when there will be some chances for rain too.

There is a small chance for a shower or storm to bubble up to the southwest later this afternoon and evening but most of us will likely stay dry.

Even though we are looking ahead to rain chances later this week they do not look great.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly sunny. Hi: 106 Wind: SW 5-15

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lo: 76 Wind: S 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Hi: 104 Wind: S/SE 5-15

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Lo: 77 Wind: SE/SW 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Wed: Hi: 103 Lo: 76 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Thu: Hi: 103 Lo: 76 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Fri: Hi: 100 Lo: 72 Partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Sat: Hi: 93 Lo: 68 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Sun: Hi: 90 Lo: 68 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Mon: Hi: 92 Lo: 67 Partly cloudy.