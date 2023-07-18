The hottest day of the week has arrived and we will need to be proactive in staying cool, hydrated, and safe. A Heat Advisory will be in effect during our afternoon and evening hours.

High temperatures will be in the 90s and triple digits. The dangerous combination of high heat and humidity will make the lower 100s feel more like 105 to 110.

As the Heat Advisory starts to expire during the evening we will need to watch out for our next severe risk. Damaging wind gusts and large hail are the main storm threats.

There are some storms that will impact Northeast Kansas early in the day but most of these should stay outside of our area.

Another batch of storms will move in from the north and west during the evening and these will need to be monitored closely. Storms should weaken during the overnight as they attempt to track to the east.

A leftover shower is possible early Wednesday but most of us should be dry. Mid-week will still be toasty but at least temperatures will start to drop off, eventually into the 80s by the end of the work week.

There will also be more rounds of storms. The best window of opportunity will be late afternoon, evening, and into the overnight over the next few days.

Some storms could be strong to severe with damaging wind gusts and large hail being the main concerns.

Skies do not look as active and unsettled early next week and the weekend is not expected to be too stormy.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly sunny, breezy. Hi: 101 Wind: SE/SW 10-20

Tonight: Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 74 Wind: SW/W 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 96 Wind: NE/SE 5-15

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. 40% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 73 Wind: NE/N 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Thu: Hi: 90 Lo: 68 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Fri: Hi: 87 Lo: 68 Partly cloudy. 30% chance of showers and storms.

Sat: Hi: 87 Lo: 68 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Sun: Hi: 90 Lo: 72 Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Mon: Hi: 94 Lo: 74 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Tue: Hi: 96 Lo: 75 Partly cloudy.