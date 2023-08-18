After a front came through yesterday and switched our winds out of a northerly direction, our winds have already started to switch back out of the south. This will bring widespread warmth across the area with many of us reaching the 90s.

The weekend will be even hotter and with the humidity factored in, conditions will be dangerous. An Excessive Heat Watch will be in effect Saturday through Wednesday. Triple digit high temperatures will feel like 105 to 110.

A Heat Advisory farther west will be in effect Saturday but we may see this get extended for another day or two. There are no heat alerts farther west near the state line because the air will be drier so the heat will not feel as oppressive.

We have a long, hot stretch ahead of us. Even though dangerous heat will continue into next week there is some hope on the horizon for a dip in temperatures late next week.

High pressure continues to hold strong which will keep skies sunny.

However, you may notice a hazy hue to the sky due to wildfires in northwestern parts of the country. Some of the smoke is being transported in our direction.

Skies will continue to stay mainly dry too. There is a small chance for rain to the northwest tonight but most of us will stay dry.

We will have to wait until late next week for any other chances for rain.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly sunny, breezy. Hi: 93 Wind: SE 10-20

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lo: 72 Wind: SE 8-18

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, breezy. Hi: 103 Wind: SE/SW 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Lo: 74 Wind: SW 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Sun: Hi: 103 Lo: 74 Mostly sunny.

Mon: Hi: 101 Lo: 73 Mostly sunny.

Tue: Hi: 100 Lo: 73 Mostly sunny.

Wed: Hi: 101 Lo: 74 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Thu: Hi: 98 Lo: 73 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Fri: Hi: 95 Lo: 69 Partly cloudy, breezy.