Another dangerously cold start to the day with many wind chills between -15 and -25. Wind Chill Alerts will remain in effect through this morning. Winds are not as strong as yesterday but are enough to make it feel extremely uncomfortable.

There have been a few light snow showers in far Northwest Kansas and Southwest Nebraska. This chance will continue through the latter part of the morning. At the same time a chance of wintry weather will develop near and east of the Kansas Turnpike.

Some sleet could mix into the snow and skim the southeast corner of the area. This chance will mainly impact areas like Kay (Oklahoma), Elk, and Chautauqua counties.

After Wind Chill Alerts are allowed to expire, we will stay in the freezer. Temperatures will only reach the teens and 20s during the warmest part of the afternoon.

After dark there could still be some wintry weather to the southeast. Snow will begin to the blossom again to the northwest and then more flakes will fill into portions of the rest of the area. Some sleet could once again skim points farther east but most of the moisture will be in the form of snow while tracking west to east through Thursday morning and afternoon.

We will see snow in different places at different times over the next couple of days but these rounds should only amount to an inch or two. There could be a little more in far Northwest Kansas and Southwest Nebraska as well as a crunchy layer of ice added to totals southeast due to the potential for sleet.

We will make a minor jump to the low 30s Friday. Improvements continue over the weekend as highs warm to the 40s. There will still be a chill in the air but at least it will not be below freezing all day long. We will keep going up the stairway to 50s into next week.

Next week is not looking too active but we may have to watch out for some potential moisture towards the latter part of the week.

The KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of rain and snow. Hi: 21 Wind: N/NE 10-20

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. 20% chance of snow. Lo: 11 Wind: NE 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy, breezy. 50% chance of snow and sleet. Hi: 20 Wind: NE/NW 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Mostly to partly cloudy. 10% chance of snow. Lo: 3 Wind: NW 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Fri: Hi: 29 Lo: 12 Partly cloudy.

Sat: Hi: 41 Lo: 22 Mostly sunny.

Sun: Hi: 49 Lo: 24 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Mon: Hi: 52 Lo: 28 Mostly sunny, windy.

Tue: Hi: 55 Lo: 32 Mostly sunny, windy.

Wed: Hi: 59 Lo: 33 Mostly sunny, breezy.