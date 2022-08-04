A recent wind shift will help with our high temperatures today. Even though it will still be hot, it is all about perspective. Just a couple of days ago there were widespread highs in the triple digits so at least 90s will not be as bad.

A nearby boundary is what has shifted our winds and has also kept some of our skies unsettled. Spotty showers and storms will be possible through this morning between Central and Eastern Kansas. Severe weather is not expected.

A shower or storm may linger into the afternoon but moisture will gradually pull out of the area and skies will be drier later today. There is a small chance of rain to the southwest this evening but that does not look likely.

Brace yourselves for more hot days ahead. A Heat Advisory will be in effect for our a few of our southernmost counties today but will include more Central Kansas counties tomorrow.

High temperatures will be in the upper 90s and triple digits through the first half of the weekend. Another front this weekend will reset our temperatures by early next week.

The next approaching front will also bring a chance for showers and storms back to the area. Conditions will be mainly dry Friday and into Saturday before the chance returns to the northwest Saturday evening.

The front will sink farther south into the Sunflower State Sunday and the chance of rain will include more of the area during the evening and night.

Highs will drop as low as the 80s to the northwest but this will be another brief cooldown as temperatures begin to heat back up after Monday.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny, breezy. 10% chance of a shower or storm. Hi: 97 Wind: NE/SE 10-20

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lo: 75 Wind: SE 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, breezy. Hi: 99 Wind: SE 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Lo: 77 Wind: SE 8-18

Wichita Weekly

Sat: Hi: 100 Lo: 75 Mostly sunny, windy.

Sun: Hi: 97 Lo: 72 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of a shower or storm.

Mon: Hi: 92 Lo: 70 Partly cloudy to mostly sunny.

Tue: Hi: 95 Lo: 71 Mostly sunny.

Wed: Hi: 98 Lo: 72 Mostly sunny.

Thu: Hi: 99 Lo: 72 Mostly sunny.