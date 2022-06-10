Storms have wrapped up and we are starting the day drier. There are still a few showers and storms to the south and east that could skim our easternmost counties through midday.

Despite being drier, there is patchy dense fog in parts of Northwest Kansas and Southwest Nebraska that is impacting visibility and will slow down drivers this morning.

Once the fog lifts, the rest of the day will be partly cloudy and warm with highs around average in the 80s.

Conditions will likely stay dry all the way through the evening but we will not be completely done with storm chances over the coming days. Our next chance will be early Saturday to the northeast. While most of us will stay dry there will be a slim chance of a shower or storm skimming the area. There will be a slightly better chance to the northwest Saturday evening and into the overnight.

Severe weather is not expected but a few thundershowers may try to survive the night and track into Central Kansas Sunday morning.

More storms will develop to the west by Sunday evening and linger into the overnight. The Storm Prediction Center has issued a severe risk and storms will need to be monitored for the potential of large hail and damaging winds.

In addition to these spotty storm chances it will also heat up beginning this weekend. A stretch of highs in the 90s will last through much of next week. There could be a couple of days when we see some highs reach the triple digits.

There may be a few more stormy evenings and overnights through the middle of next week but most of the activity should stay to the north and west of the Wichita Metro.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly to partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 84 Wind: N/NE 5-15

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lo: 65 Wind: NE/SE 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, breezy. Hi: 91 Wind: SE 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. Lo: 71 Wind: S 8-18

Wichita Weekly

Sun: Hi: 94 Lo: 72 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Mon: Hi: 96 Lo: 72 Partly cloudy, windy.

Tue: Hi: 97 Lo: 68 Partly cloudy, windy.

Wed: Hi: 92 Lo: 67 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Thu: Hi: 92 Lo: 68 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Fri: Hi: 88 Lo: 65 Partly cloudy.