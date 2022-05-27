The system that resulted in our recent damp, cool stretch continues to pull away from the area. We are now under the influence of high pressure which will keep skies sunny all day today.

It is a cool, quiet, calm start to the day. Southerly winds will increase and with bright skies, this will help highs turn warmer into the 80s and 90s.

Late in the afternoon a few showers and storms will develop in Colorado and track east. A spotty shower or storm is possible by evening in Western Kansas but severe weather is not expected and most will stay dry. Any rain that lasts through the overnight will struggle to hold together as this weak piece of energy tracks east.

There will be another slim storm chance late Saturday but severe weather is not expected. Storms in the region will favor Nebraska and the Dakotas.

As the area dries out, fire concerns are starting to creep back into the area. A Fire Weather Watch has been issued for portions of Southwest Kansas for Saturday, this is where less than 1″ of rain fell earlier this week.

With temperatures turning hotter into the upper 80s and 90s over the holiday weekend we will need to remember to stay hydrated if you will be outdoors.

After Saturday, there will be some weather aware days we will need to watch out for. There is another storm chance late Sunday. Our area will once again be on the tail end of stormy activity and strong to severe storms will favor points farther north. However, we will still need to keep an eye on our northernmost counties.

More of the area will be under a severe risk Monday (Memorial Day). Our next front will begin to move in but there will be a dryline ahead of it situated between Southwest and Central Kansas. This is where we will have to watch out for late afternoon and evening storm development. Large hail and damaging winds will be possible.

The front will take its time moving through between Tuesday and Wednesday which will keep showers and storms around. Behind the front there could be some lingering moisture Thursday. We will take some of the edge off of the heat too.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly sunny. Hi: 83 Wind: W/S 8-18

Tonight: Mostly clear to partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 63 Wind: S/SE 10-20

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, windy. Hi: 88 Wind: S 10-25

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy, windy. Lo: 72 Wind: S 10-25

Wichita Weekly

Sun: Hi: 92 Lo: 73 Partly cloudy, windy.

Mon: Hi: 89 Lo: 70 Partly cloudy, windy.

Tue: Hi: 86 Lo: 65 Partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Wed: Hi: 77 Lo: 61 Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy. 50% chance of showers and storms.

Thu: Hi: 79 Lo: 58 Partly cloudy. 30% chance of showers and storms.

Fri: Hi: 80 Lo: 60 Partly cloudy.