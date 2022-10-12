Most of the rain has moved out early this morning and the front is close to clearing the area. There will still be a trailing shower or storm behind the heaviest rainfall through daybreak.

Rain will race to the east and sunshine will return. There may be a shower or sprinkle to the northeast late in the day but our area will stay dry.

Sunny skies and pleasant high temperatures will make for a pleasant day ahead. Winds will still be breezy and aid in keeping the threat of grass fires high.

High fire danger will be the weather worry over the next couple of days. Fire Weather Watches and Warnings will be in effect to the north through Thursday. It would be wise for the rest of the area to be mindful of drought conditions that have gradually worsened over recent weeks and months.

Even though we still desperately need widespread moisture, a positive to take away from the forecast is that temperatures will be nice while ranging from the lower 80s to the upper 60s.

After a brief boost in the temperatures Friday and Saturday, there will be a couple of pushes of cooler air between Saturday and Monday. The next set of cold fronts may spark some moisture nearby but it is still looking like much of the Sunflower State will stay dry with these disturbances.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny, breezy. 10% chance of a shower or storm. Hi: 77 Wind: NW 10-20

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lo: 46 Wind: NW 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, windy. Hi: 75 Wind: NW 10-25

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Lo: 46 Wind: NW/W 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Fri: Hi: 80 Lo: 50 Mostly sunny.

Sat: Hi: 81 Lo: 48 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Sun: Hi: 71 Lo: 45 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Mon: Hi: 70 Lo: 46 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Tue: Hi: 67 Lo: 46 Mostly sunny.

Wed: Hi: 72 Lo: 49 Mostly sunny, breezy.