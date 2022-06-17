Heat will be making headlines for a while. Alerts will be in effect where a combination of hot temperatures and humidity will make conditions dangerous.

A Heat Advisory and an Excessive Heat Watch will likely last into the start of next week. The Excessive Heat Watch is already set to expire Monday evening and even though Heat Advisories are being set to expire at 8pm daily, they have also been getting reissued daily.

Skies will be in good shape with plenty of sunshine, but the sun will not be so nice as highs heat up into the 90s and 100s. Anyone outside will eventually want to seek some shade.

The heat does not look to break anytime soon. It is about to be the weekend though so try to get through the miserable heat by going for a swim or going somewhere with a/c.

A front will continue to lift to the north, allowing the heat to keep building over the coming days. The weekend will also be pretty dry as isolated storm chances take a break.

There will be another approaching front early next week which will gradually bring rain and thunderstorm chances back to the forecast. However, these chances will not help to cool us down much as the front stalls out once it arrives.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly sunny. Hi: 99 Wind: S 8-18

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lo: 72 Wind: S 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, breezy. Hi: 96 Wind: S/SE 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. Lo: 73 Wind: SE 8-18

Wichita Weekly

Sun: Hi: 96 Lo: 72 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Mon: Hi: 98 Lo: 73 Partly cloudy, windy.

Tue: Hi: 98 Lo: 72 Partly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Wed: Hi: 96 Lo: 72 Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of a shower or a storm.

Thu: Hi: 96 Lo: 74 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Fri: Hi: 95 Lo: 73 Partly cloudy, breezy.