Spring officially starts today at 4:24pm and it will begin to feel more like it. After a chilly weekend, we start the new week with pleasant highs in the 50s and 60s.

A southerly wind will aid in the warm up but conditions will be gusty. A Wind Advisory for a handful of our Central Kansas counties will be in effect through this evening.

Temperatures will continue to move upward with highs reaching the 60 and 70s through mid-week. We will eventually cool back down during the second half of the week but heavy coats will only be needed during the early morning hours.

We will stay dry through the day but starting tonight there will be a few disturbances that sweep through and give us a chance for moisture.

Tonight’s chance into early Tuesday will favor Central and Eastern Kansas but conditions may not be completely dry to the west.

Another chance for rain will materialize late Tuesday into Wednesday. A few thunderstorms will be possible by the middle of the week. The Storm Prediction Center has issued a Marginal Risk for severe weather just outside of our area.

We will continue to have on and off rain chances through the rest of the week and all the way into the weekend. Some snow will try to mix in to the north and west by the end of the weekend.

Most of us will still be close to the seasonal norm despite cooling down.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Partly cloudy. Windy. Hi: 59 Wind: S 15-30

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy. 20% chance of rain. Lo: 42 Wind: S 10-25

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy, windy. 40% chance of rain. Hi: 68 Wind: S 10-25

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of rain. Lo: 50 Wind: SE/S 10-20

Wichita Weekly

Wed: Hi: 76 Lo: 54 Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of rain.

Thu: Hi: 69 Lo: 39 Mostly to partly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of rain.

Fri: Hi: 56 Lo: 38 Mostly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of rain.

Sat: Hi: 61 Lo: 44 Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of rain.

Sun: Hi: 60 Lo: 33 Partly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of rain.

Mon: Hi: 57 Lo: 31 Partly cloudy, breezy.