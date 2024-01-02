This morning’s commute will be a smooth one as the start of our Tuesday will just be cold and quiet. Afternoon highs will be chilly but near the seasonal norm in the 40s.

Skies will continue to yield some cloud cover but there will also be some sun in the mix. There is some moisture nearby to our southwest but this will track to our south so we will stay dry over the next couple of days.

Seasonal temperatures continue through mid-week. Our next system will begin to swing into the area Thursday. This will bring temperatures down by the end of the week.

We may be able to start Thursday dry but then a mixture of rain and snow will move into Western Kansas during the afternoon. Wintry and wet weather will spread east through Thursday evening and last through Friday.

We catch a break Saturday before another system moves in by the end of the weekend and into next week bringing more snow and rain.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Partly cloudy. Hi: 45 Wind: SW 8-18

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lo: 25 Wind: SW/NW 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Hi: 44 Wind: NW/N 5-15

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. Lo: 22 Wind: NE 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Thu: Hi: 42 Lo: 30 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Fri: Hi: 39 Lo: 29 Mostly cloudy. 40% chance of rain and snow.

Sat: Hi: 40 Lo: 25 Mostly cloudy. 10% chance of rain and snow.

Sun: Hi: 42 Lo: 26 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Mon: Hi: 38 Lo: 29 Mostly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of rain and snow.

Tue: Hi: 37 Lo: 24 Mostly cloudy, windy.