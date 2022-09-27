We hit the repeat button today when it comes to the forecast. The only change is that we will be just a few degrees warmer than yesterday and slightly above average for this time of year. Temperatures are worthy of a jacket this morning but you can ditch the long sleeves by the afternoon.

Expect more cool mornings and warm afternoons. We will not deviate from this pattern anytime soon and it will be a while before we make a switch from sunny skies. We need some moisture but at least our days ahead will be comfy with many of us able to take advantage by spending time outdoors.

High pressure continues to keep us dry and there is not any active weather headed in our direction. However, there is a boundary to the west that will retreat into Colorado later today.

The boundary will spark a few showers and storms to our west later today. A random shower cannot be ruled out in Western Kansas between tonight and Wednesday but we will likely stay dry.

Quiet conditions will last all the way through the weekend and into next week. It is safe to say that the forecast will be put on cruise control for a while.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly sunny, breezy. Hi: 86 Wind: S/NE 8-18

Tonight: Mostly clear, breezy. Lo: 54 Wind: NE 10-20

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, breezy. Hi: 80 Wind: NE 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Lo: 53 Wind: E 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Thu: Hi: 83 Lo: 56 Mostly sunny, windy.

Fri: Hi: 83 Lo: 54 Mostly sunny, windy.

Sat: Hi: 85 Lo: 53 Mostly sunny.

Sun: Hi: 86 Lo: 55 Mostly sunny.

Mon: Hi: 85 Lo: 57 Mostly sunny.

Tue: Hi: 83 Lo: 55 Mostly sunny.