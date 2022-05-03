Showers and storms have moved outside of the viewing area and are to our east. Now that we are behind this latest system you will notice a colder start to the day with morning temperatures in the 30s and 40s.

A Freeze Warning to the west will be in effect until 10am.

After we shake the morning chill, the warmest part of the day will still be cooler than average. Highs will be in the 60s.

We will stay dry all day with mostly to partly cloudy skies. There will be more sunny breaks to the west. By Wednesday we will need to switch back to being weather aware.

Showers and storms are likely mid-week as another area of low pressure swings through the region. Isolated strong to severe storms are possible and are expected to mainly impact southern parts of the area. Damaging winds and large hail will be possible. The threat of an isolated tornado is low and closer to the Kansas/Oklahoma line but this will also be monitored closely.

Thursday will not be as damp as this next system begins to pull away from us. There could still be some spotty showers and storms around.

Severe weather will not be as much of a concern Thursday as the threat shifts to our east.

Another break from stormy activity will begin as we head into the weekend. Temperatures will begin to warm up too. Sunday will feel more like summer with highs in the 80s and 90s.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly cloudy. Hi: 65 Wind: NW/NE 8-18

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Lo: 48 Wind: NE/SE 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy. 70% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 65 Wind: E 8-18

Tomorrow Night: Mostly cloudy. 60% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 53 Wind: E/N 8-18

Wichita Weekly

Thu: Hi: 66 Lo: 49 Mostly cloudy, windy. 50% chance of showers and storms.

Fri: Hi: 74 Lo: 52 Partly cloudy.

Sat: Hi: 82 Lo: 63 Partly cloudy, windy.

Sun: Hi: 90 Lo: 65 Partly cloudy, windy.

Mon: Hi: 83 Lo: 51 Partly cloudy, windy.

Tue: Hi: 86 Lo: 55 Partly cloudy, windy.