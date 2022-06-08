Another day and another stormy start. Storms have already rolled through Northern and Western Kansas. Now we need to keep an eye on South Central Kansas where a few storms capable of small hail and gusty winds will be moving through this morning.

Once we get into the afternoon storms will be gone and we will see some clearing. It will be a nice afternoon with highs in the 70s and 80s.

This will lead to a quieter night with less stormy activity. However, Thursday will be another weather aware day with all forms of severe weather being possible.

There is a chance of a few storms early in the day that will need to be monitored but the main severe threat will take place later in the day.

Strong to severe storms are more likely by late afternoon and evening Thursday. As we transition from evening to overnight, storms will cluster together into another complex and slide east and southeast through the night.

There could be a lingering shower or storm, mainly in South Central Kansas, Friday morning but once we dry out there will be a longer break from storms over the weekend.

Keep in mind that we trade drier evenings for hotter afternoons with highs returning to the 90s.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly to partly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 81 Wind: N 10-20

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lo: 60 Wind: NE/SE 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 83 Wind: SE/S 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. 60% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 63 Wind: SE 8-18

Wichita Weekly

Fri: Hi: 84 Lo: 61 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Sat: Hi: 85 Lo: 65 Partly cloudy.

Sun: Hi: 89 Lo: 70 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Mon: Hi: 92 Lo: 72 Partly cloudy, windy.

Tue: Hi: 91 Lo: 68 Partly cloudy, windy.

Wed: Hi: 90 Lo: 68 Partly cloudy.