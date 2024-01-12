The arctic blast has arrived and it is far from over. Area wind chills to start Friday are well below zero.

This has prompted Wind Chill Alerts that will begin to go into effect today and continue into the weekend.

In addition to the dangerous cold there is also some fresh snow that we will have to watch out for. Most of it has fallen to the north during the evening and is already starting to wrap up.

Due to the cold air the snow is dry and light but could still cause some slick spots. Watch out for areas of reduced visibility too as strong winds blow the snow around. The potential for hazardous travel will keep a Winter Weather Advisory in effect until noon.

We will stay in the freezer all day. Our only saving grace is that skies will clear back out and sunshine will gradually return.

Another snow chance will quickly move in behind the current one. Some flurries and light snow showers will move into Northwest Kansas during the evening. There is a small chance that some of this snow tracks into North Central Kansas tonight but any accumulation will be very little to none.

Early risers Saturday may want to use the cold weather as an excuse to sleep in.

Wind Chill Alerts will remain in effect through the weekend and into early next week. The coldest high temperatures will be between Saturday and Monday.

Overnight lows will be below zero and wind chills could be as low as -25 to -35 during this time.

Saturday looks mainly dry but another snowy system moves in at the end of the weekend. So far, most of the snow looks to favor areas around and especially south of I-70.

Some trailing snow showers are possible into Monday. After that, we will get an extended break from active weather. Temperatures will not be as frigid after Monday too.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly to partly cloudy, windy. Hi: 19 Wind: NW 15-30

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lo: 4 Wind: NW/N 8-18

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, windy. Hi: 12 Wind: N/NW 10-25

Tomorrow Night: Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy. Lo: -4 Wind: NW 10-20

Wichita Weekly

Sun: Hi: 4 Lo: -5 Mostly cloudy, breezy. 40% chance of snow.

Mon: Hi: 7 Lo: -6 Mostly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of snow.

Tue: Hi: 18 Lo: 6 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Wed: Hi: 31 Lo: 16 Partly cloudy.

Thu: Hi: 33 Lo: 8 Partly cloudy.

Fri: Hi: 28 Lo: 6 Partly cloudy.