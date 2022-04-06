Fire Weather Warnings will be in effect today and now include all of our 77 counties. Fire Weather Warnings have already started to be extended through Thursday. Very strong winds and mainly dry conditions will result in high fire danger. It is important that we are being proactive in not being the spark that starts a fire. No outdoor burning, properly dispose of cigarette butts, and secure tow chains.

You will also want to secure any loose outdoor items since it will be a windy day. 20 to 40 mph winds and gusts up to 50 to 60 mph will quickly spread any fires that are started. Strong winds could also lead to blowing dust which will reduce visibility. High Wind Alerts will be in effect today and, like the Fire Weather Alerts, have also started to get extended through Thursday.

A storm system well to our north will spin some clouds back around into the area later today and those clouds could squeeze out a few sprinkles or light showers. However, any rain will not help with fire concerns. There will be a similar chance for a few late showers or sprinkles late Thursday but it will not be enough.

The next few days will be a bit cooler in the 50s and 60s. We will warm back up over the weekend and winds will continue to be elevated. Due to warm, windy, and dry conditions we will need to continue to keep a close eye on fire concerns into and over the weekend.

Early next week is still looking unsettled with a chance of rain possibly making a return. A boundary will move in and it will be nearly stationary at times, possibly keeping a chance of rain around through mid-week. Any rainfall Monday through Wednesday looks to favor Central and Eastern Kansas.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of a sprinkle or shower. Hi: 65 Wind: NW 15-30

Tonight: Partly cloudy to mostly clear, breezy. Lo: 38 Wind: NW 10-20

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, windy. Hi: 59 Wind: NW 15-30

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear, windy. Lo: 36 Wind: NW 10-25

Wichita Weekly

Fri: Hi: 60 Lo: 34 Mostly sunny, windy.

Sat: Hi: 71 Lo: 53 Mostly sunny, windy.

Sun: Hi: 78 Lo: 55 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, windy.

Mon: Hi: 78 Lo: 54 Partly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Tue: Hi: 77 Lo: 42 Partly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Wed: Hi: 75 Lo: 35 Partly to mostly cloudy, windy.