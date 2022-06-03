An early shower or storm is possible in southern parts of the area but the kickoff of Riverfest will not be impacted. We have another nice day ahead with 70s and some sun.

We will need to monitor our westernmost counties in the evening. A few storms will develop in Colorado late in the day and move into the area. This will be the start of an active pattern that will persist into next week.

Initially, isolated strong to severe storms capable of damaging winds and large hail will be possible. As storms track east through the night they will lose some of their strength and be hit or miss in nature.

A shower or storm that survives the night will be possible into Saturday morning between Central and Eastern Kansas but the area will gradually dry out. More of us will need to be weather aware Saturday. Conditions will just be breezy and warm into the afternoon but more storms will develop late in the day.

Isolated strong to severe storms will be possible again late in the afternoon and evening. Damaging winds and large hail are the main storm threats. Through the evening and into the overnight, storms will form into a complex of rain and rumbles that will track east and southeast.

South Central Kansas will gradually dry out through early Sunday morning but the active pattern will continue. New storms develop to the west by evening and track east as a complex of showers and storms during the night.

With these rounds of storms, high temperatures will not deviate too far from the norm.

This active pattern will continue into early next week. Timing will be similar after Sunday.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 79 Wind: SE 8-18

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy. 30% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 61 Wind: SE/S 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy, breezy. 50% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 80 Wind: S 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 65 Wind: S 8-18

Wichita Weekly

Sun: Hi: 84 Lo: 65 Mostly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Mon: Hi: 82 Lo: 63 Mostly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Tue: Hi: 79 Lo: 62 Mostly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Wed: Hi: 80 Lo: 62 Mostly to partly cloudy, breezy.

Thu: Hi: 76 Lo: 60 Partly cloudy, windy.

Fri: Hi: 77 Lo: 59 Partly cloudy.