We are between two systems right now. Moisture that moved through yesterday has tracked to our east but there is more approaching from the west. In the meantime, everyone can expect a drier and smoother commute this morning.

Overall, the start to the weekend will not be too bad. Conditions during the afternoon will be breezy, pleasant, and partly cloudy.

Clouds will thicken more tonight and lead to our next chance for rain. Light showers will develop mainly between Central and Eastern Kansas.

Some raindrops cannot be completely ruled out to the west late in the overnight but wintry weather should hold off for most of us since many lows will be at or above freezing.

A chance of rain will linger through Saturday but it will not be a washout. Highs will be milder in the 60s. So it will be a comfortable day temperature-wise and the chance of rain is not worth cancelling any outdoor plans, just be aware that wet weather could be around.

The chance of rain will dip south of I-70 Saturday night. A few snowflakes will try to mix in to the southwest as lows near the freezing mark but mainly rain is expected.

Moisture moves out by Sunday and temperatures will take a slight dip.

A weak piece of energy will try to bring a rain/snow shower to far Southwest Kansas and the Oklahoma Panhandle late Sunday but the rest of the area will stay dry.

Monday will be chilly but warmer winds by mid-week will send highs back to the 60s and 70s. Stronger winds will also signal a strong system approaching that could bring some moisture back to the area late in the week.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Partly cloudy, breezy. Hi: 54 Wind: NW/SE 10-20

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of rain. Lo: 42 Wind: SE 10-20

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of rain. Hi: 60 Wind: SE/N 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Mostly cloudy. 20% chance of rain. Lo: 33 Wind: NE/N 8-18

Wichita Weekly

Sun: Hi: 52 Lo: 25 Mostly cloudy, breezy.

Mon: Hi: 49 Lo: 27 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Tue: Hi: 56 Lo: 44 Party cloudy, windy.

Wed: Hi: 68 Lo: 44 Party cloudy, windy.

Thu: Hi: 62 Lo: 35 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Fri: Hi: 56 Lo: 28 Partly cloudy.