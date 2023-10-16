Temperatures will be chilly this morning as we start the new week. Portions of Western Kansas have dipped down to and below freezing. A Freeze Warning remains in effect until 9am.

Areas farther east will stay above freezing but could still experience a frosty morning.

Afternoon highs will only reach the 60s. We will continue to feel the effects of a strong cold front that came through a few days ago.

High pressure is in the driver’s seat which means we will see plenty of sunshine today with light winds. It is not only the Sunflower State but much of the country is looking quiet and dry.

We will take a warmer turn after today. High temperatures reach the 70s by Tuesday and we could see a few 80s to the west.

Our next front will come through during the middle of the week. Moisture is looking meager so rain chances are low.

We will lose a few degrees Wednesday, especially to the west, but there will not be a major impact on our temperatures. We will be warmer than average through the rest of the week and this upcoming weekend.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly sunny. Hi: 64 Wind: N 5-15

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lo: 38 Wind: N/NW 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, breezy. Hi: 74 Wind: S 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. Lo: 50 Wind: S 8-18

Wichita Weekly

Wed: Hi: 75 Lo: 48 Partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Thu: Hi: 75 Lo: 49 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Fri: Hi: 77 Lo: 50 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Sat: Hi: 80 Lo: 48 Mostly sunny.

Sun: Hi: 78 Lo: 50 Mostly sunny.

Mon: Hi: 78 Lo: 50 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, windy.