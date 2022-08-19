Our next front will move through the area today and spark our next chance of showers and storms. Some isolated activity has already started to develop to the north and around I-70.

When it comes to our temperatures there will not be much of a change from yesterday despite the front. However, a few degrees will be shaved off of highs over the weekend once the front pushes all the way through.

It is important that we stay weather aware today. Isolated strong to severe storms will be possible later this afternoon and evening. Damaging winds and hail are the main threats.

Stormy activity will blossom as the day progresses, impacting the northern half of the area through midday but then dropping farther south of I-70 during the afternoon. The best chance of rain will be across our Central Kansas counties but a storm or two could stretch into Western Kansas.

The front will stay nearby which will keep spotty showers and storms around after dark and into Saturday. Early risers to the south will need to keep an eye on Storm Tracker Radar and points north will be drier.

With many highs reaching the 90s today there will be more comfortable warmth in the 80s tomorrow and Sunday. Warmer days after the weekend will stay close to average in the low 90s.

A chance of rain will linger through the end of the weekend and mainly impact points south on Sunday, especially closer to the Kansas/Oklahoma line. A rumble of thunder is possible but severe weather is not expected.

We will dry back out to start the new work and school week and stay dry for at least a few days. There may be an approaching system late next week that will bring rain back to the forecast.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Partly cloudy. 30% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 91 Wind: S/SW 8-18

Tonight: Partly cloudy. 30% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 65 Wind: SW/N 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. 30% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 87 Wind: N 5-15

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 64 Wind: NE/E 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Sun: Hi: 89 Lo: 64 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Mon: Hi: 90 Lo: 66 Mostly sunny.

Tue: Hi: 91 Lo: 67 Mostly sunny.

Wed: Hi: 92 Lo: 68 Partly cloudy.

Thu: Hi: 92 Lo: 68 Partly cloudy.

Fri: Hi: 91 Lo: 68 Mostly sunny.