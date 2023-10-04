As the cold front continues to cut through the Plains there will be some leftover showers and storms around today.

Areas north and west will be drier today so any rain will mainly be along and east of the turnpike. There could still be some rain that tries to build back to the southwest.

Severe weather is not expected early this morning but storms should still be monitored around midday, later this afternoon, and into the evening. A strong to severe storm will be possible around the Kansas/Oklahoma line.

The front will also impact our temperatures as they start to take a tumble. The afternoon will be pleasant with highs in the 70s.

There is a small chance for a shower or storm well to the east of the turnpike into Thursday but most of the day will be dry and sunny. A second cold front will sink south into the area through Thursday which will lead to even cooler temperatures as we head into the weekend.

There could be some moisture behind the front late Thursday night through Friday. A few showers and sprinkles will be possible and track north to south.

We have some colder mornings on the way over the weekend, there could even be some patchy frost in the area Saturday morning. Our afternoons will be pleasant and fall-like though. We start to warm back up next week while staying dry.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly to partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 76 Wind: NE 8-18

Tonight: Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 53 Wind: NE/N 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny, breezy. 10% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 80 Wind: N 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. Lo: 50 Wind: N 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Fri: Hi: 68 Lo: 38 Mostly to partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of sprinkles and showers.

Sat: Hi: 67 Lo: 44 Mostly sunny.

Sun: Hi: 74 Lo: 50 Mostly sunny.

Mon: Hi: 77 Lo: 53 Mostly sunny.

Tue: Hi: 83 Lo: 55 Mostly sunny.

Wed: Hi: 85 Lo: 56 Mostly sunny, breezy.