Warm, dry, breezy conditions today will once again increase the threat of grassfires. Fire Weather Warnings will be in effect to the west of Wichita. As we enjoy another spring-like day we need to be mindful of not being the spark that starts a fire.

Our next front is to the north and will begin to slide into the area today. Many cities ahead of the front to the south will warm up into the 70s. Cooler 40s and 50s will be found to the north.

The front will clear the area tonight and open the door to arctic cold. Wind chills could get as low as -15 to -25. A Wind Chill Advisory goes into effect tonight.

The breeze will be bitter through much of the work week. Lows will be in the single digits and highs will stay below freezing. There are improvements in sight but we will have to wait until the weekend for temperatures to warm back up.

There will be some chances for moisture over the next few days. A rumble of thunder is possible in Southeast Kansas tonight and a few snow showers will be possible to the north tomorrow. Thursday will be the day that will hold the best chance for moisture in the form of snow.

So far, snow does not look as significant as what we received last week but the potential for travel troubles will need to be monitored, especially Thursday morning.

The KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Partly cloudy, breezy. Hi: 70 Wind: SW 10-20

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of rain and snow. Lo: 18 Wind: SW/N 15-25

Tomorrow: Mostly to partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of rain and snow. Hi: 29 Wind: N 15-25

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy, windy. Lo: 6 Wind: N 10-25

Wichita Weekly

Wed: Hi: 26 Lo: 14 Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of snow.

Thu: Hi: 24 Lo: 8 Mostly cloudy, breezy. 50% chance of snow.

Fri: Hi: 32 Lo: 14 Partly cloudy.

Sat: Hi: 41 Lo: 24 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Sun: Hi: 54 Lo: 34 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Mon: Hi: 57 Lo: 30 Mostly sunny, breezy.