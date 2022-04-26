Temperatures hovering around freezing this morning will keep a Frost Advisory in effect for portions of our area through 9am.

After a frosty start this morning we will have a warmer afternoon with highs rebounding into the 70s. South winds will turn stronger and help draw in this warmth. High pressure in the Plains will also keep skies sunny.

However, with gusty conditions returning to the north and west and dry conditions we will need to keep a close eye on fire concerns. Fire Weather Warnings will be in effect through this evening. Winds will be sustained at 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

As high pressure breaks down and shifts east, this will open the door to another unsettled trend which will begin tomorrow. Wednesday should start mainly dry but we will need to watch for thunderstorm development to the west during the afternoon and evening.

After sundown, storms will track east and impact Central Kansas. So far, the greatest risk of a strong to severe storm resides in the western third of the area. Damaging winds and large hail are the main storm threats.

Conditions should briefly dry back out from west to east early Thursday, with the exception of a lingering shower or storm. Our upcoming string of weather aware days continues Thursday with the threat of a late strong to severe storm targeting portions of South Central Kansas and Northern Oklahoma. All forms of severe weather will be possible. A few spotty storms will be possible in the rest of the area too.

All forms of severe weather will once again be possible Friday. Storm chances will be greatest to the north and east. It will be a warm day with highs in the 80s. There will be a boundary separating dry and moist air. Central and Eastern Kansas will notice more humidity and it will be this moisture that helps spark another chance of strong to severe storms.

Saturday will not be as active as temperatures start to cool back down but some moisture may try to work its way back into the area into early next week.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly sunny. Hi: 72 Wind: SE/S 8-18

Tonight: Mostly clear, breezy. Lo: 48 Wind: S 10-20

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, windy. Hi: 78 Wind: S 15-30

Tomorrow Night: Partly to mostly cloudy, windy. 40% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 57 Wind: S/NW 10-25

Wichita Weekly

Thu: Hi: 78 Lo: 61 Mostly to partly cloudy, windy. 30% chance of showers and storms.

Fri: Hi: 82 Lo: 54 Partly to mostly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Sat: Hi: 72 Lo: 47 Partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Sun: Hi: 76 Lo: 52 Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy.

Mon: Hi: 78 Lo: 56 Mostly to partly cloudy, breezy.

Tue: Hi: 75 Lo: 54 Partly cloudy.