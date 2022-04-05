Even though it is only Tuesday, high fire danger will be a recurring theme the rest of this week. Fire Weather Warnings have been issued to the west and will be in effect through Wednesday. As our next front swings through from the northwest there will be a significant increase in our wind speeds and with mainly dry conditions, the threat of grassfires will be high.

The strongest winds will be to the northwest and reach 20 to 40 mph. Highs range from the 60s to the 70s and the coolest temperatures will be to the northwest where winds switch out of the north first. There is a slim chance of a shower or storm late in the day. First to the north and then between Central and Eastern Kansas. Any storms should remain below severe limits and track along and east of the turnpike through the evening. Any rain we are able to receive will not help with dry conditions.

Points farther east will be included in the threat of grassfires come Wednesday. Please avoid outdoor burning. We will also need to be conscious of taking other precautions like taking care of cigarette butts properly and securing any loose chains on our vehicles.

High Wind Alerts will be in effect all the way through Thursday. Gusts could get as high as 55 to 65 mph. This will make driving difficult and damaging gusts could bring down some power lines and trees. There is also potential for blowing dust to reduce visibility since we have been so dry. Winds will remain elevated all the way into the weekend and conditions will be dry so we will need to monitor concerns the rest of the week.

The second half of the work week will be cooler as many highs dip into the 50s. The weekend will be warmer and sunny with highs nearing 80 into the start of next week. Conditions look a bit more unsettled early next week but so far a chance of rain is not coming together too well for the sunflower state so we should continue to avoid outdoor burning.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Partly to mostly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 72 Wind: SW/NW 10-25

Tonight: Mostly to partly cloudy, windy. 30% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 39 Wind: N/NW 10-25

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, windy. Hi: 67 Wind: NW 15-30

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy to mostly clear, breezy. Lo: 38 Wind: NW 10-20

Wichita Weekly

Thu: Hi: 59 Lo: 36 Mostly sunny, windy.

Fri: Hi: 60 Lo: 38 Mostly sunny, windy.

Sat: Hi: 71 Lo: 50 Mostly sunny, windy.

Sun: Hi: 76 Lo: 55 Mostly sunny, windy.

Mon: Hi: 78 Lo: 54 Partly cloudy, windy.

Tue: Hi: 77 Lo: 42 Partly cloudy, breezy.