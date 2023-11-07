Please drive safely this morning. Reduced visibility due to dense fog will likely slow down the morning commute. Let us not forget that it is also deer season. Give yourselves some extra time before heading out the door this morning. A Dense Fog Advisory will be in effect until 10am.

Fog will lift by midday but it may still be cloudy during this time. Clouds will gradually break and we will be able to see some sun before the day comes to a close.

Southerly winds will be light but the south flow in addition to mostly to partly sunny skies will warm afternoon highs to the 70s. There could be some warmer 80s to the southwest.

Light winds, cool temperatures, and fair skies during the night could lead to areas of fog developing again Wednesday morning. At least temperatures will stay above freezing so freezing fog is not a concern.

Our next cold front starts to move in Wednesday. You will notice a stronger breeze with its arrival. The wind will help clear out any fog that we have in the morning. There will also be a small chance for a sprinkle or shower to the northwest but moisture will be lacking with this next disturbance.

Mid-week temperatures will range from the upper 50s to the low 70s. It will be coolest to the northwest and warmest in South Central Kansas. Thursday will be the coolest day of the week as the front continues to sink south.

Some moisture following the boundary will attempt to work back into the area from the south Thursday, mainly during the afternoon and evening.

The end of the work week will be dry but another system over the weekend could spark some moisture late Saturday into early Sunday. However, high pressure will continue to be the dominant feature so conditions are still looking mainly dry.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: AM dense fog then partly cloudy. Hi: 75 Wind: E/SE 5-15

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Areas of fog. Lo: 48 Wind: SE/NW 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, breezy. Areas of AM fog. Hi: 70 Wind: NW 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy, breezy. Lo: 43 Wind: NW/N 10-20

Wichita Weekly

Thu: Hi: 57 Lo: 34 Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of sprinkles and showers.

Fri: Hi: 58 Lo: 33 Mostly sunny.

Sat: Hi: 59 Lo: 36 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of rain.

Sun: Hi: 61 Lo: 41 Partly cloudy.

Mon: Hi: 63 Lo: 43 Mostly sunny.

Tue: Hi: 65 Lo: 44 Mostly sunny, breezy.