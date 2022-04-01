The snow has melted and we will switch out a chance of wintry weather for a chance of wet weather today. Increasing clouds and wind will signal our next system on the way. Rain showers will start to the west after daybreak and track to the east through the day. While a rumble of thunder is possible, severe weather is not expected.

A cold front will push the moisture east. Most temperatures will not see much of an impact from the front. Highs will be below average in the 50s to the northwest but the rest of the area will warm into the 60s and 70s.

Conditions will turn drier during the night. If there is a leftover shower Saturday it will skim the eastern edge of the area through daybreak. Otherwise, Saturday will be a gorgeous day as we sit between systems. Clouds gradually build back into the area Sunday. Most of the day should stay dry but there will be an increasing chance of rain late in the day. Showers and storms look more likely by the evening and through Monday.

A few trailing showers quickly follow Tuesday but conditions should turn drier by mid-week. Wichita’s average high is 65 and most of our high temperatures will be around around that mark.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Partly to mostly cloudy, windy. 30% chance of rain. Hi: 65 Wind: SE 10-25

Tonight: Mostly to partly cloudy. 50% chance of rain. Lo: 38 Wind: S/NW 8-18

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of rain. Hi: 68 Wind: NW 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. Lo: 44 Wind: SE 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Sun: Hi: 72 Lo: 45 Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of rain.

Mon: Hi: 65 Lo: 43 Mostly cloudy, breezy. 40% chance of rain.

Tue: Hi: 68 Lo: 45 Mostly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of rain.

Wed: Hi: 67 Lo: 42 Partly cloudy, windy.

Thu: Hi: 58 Lo: 37 Partly cloudy, windy.

Fri: Hi: 64 Lo: 42 Partly cloudy, windy.