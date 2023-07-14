Stormy activity will be limited this morning but there will still likely be heavy rain and rumbles of thunder to start the day across southern parts of the area.

Severe weather is not expected this morning but there is a severe risk in place for later today. Damaging winds and large hail are the main threats.

Our attention will shift to the north by midday as more storms start to move in. This will be the start of another complex of storms that will sweep through the area.

Storms will drop south out of Nebraska through the afternoon and evening. It will be rough going for many commuters heading back home after work. In addition to the wind and hail threat, heavy rain will limit visibility.

Most of the stronger storms should wrap up before we get into the overnight as they continue to dive south out of the area. Winds will begin to switch out of the north with the rain which help temperatures to the north dip below average.

The weekend is not looking too toasty and while there will be some rain around at times, there will also be a drop in storm chances.

There will be some lingering showers to the west early Saturday. Most of these should wrap up by the afternoon.

Late Saturday, a spotty shower or storm will favor areas north and west of the Wichita Metro. So far, severe weather is not expected Saturday.

Sunday does not look too damp but we will need to be weather aware later in the afternoon and evening once a better chance for storms starts to develop.

Next week is looking unsettled at times and temperatures will start to heat back up too.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Partly cloudy. breezy. 40% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 91 Wind: S 10-20

Tonight: Partly cloudy. 30% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 68 Wind: S/N 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 90 Wind: NW/N 5-15

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 66 Wind: N/S 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Sun: Hi: 92 Lo: 68 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Mon: Hi: 94 Lo: 70 Partly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Tue: Hi: 96 Lo: 74 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Wed: Hi: 95 Lo: 75 Partly cloudy.

Thu: Hi: 92 Lo: 76 Partly cloudy.

Fri: Hi: 92 Lo: 72 Partly cloudy.