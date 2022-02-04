We will still need to allow some extra time for travel this morning, especially if your morning drive takes you through side streets which are still snowy and icy. Be sure to bundle up too.

A Wind Chill Advisory remains in effect through the latter part of the morning. Some wind chills to the west have dropped as low as -22. However, as the winter storm pulls away from the region and high pressure soon switches our winds out of the south, we have warmer days ahead.

Sunshine today and high temperatures getting closer to freezing will help promote more melting today. It will still be a chilly start to the weekend but not as cold as the last few days.

Clear skies and light winds after dark will once again send low temperatures down well below freezing into the single digits and lower teens.

The weekend will not be as warm as last week but high temperatures will continue to improve. Most of us should be able to get above freezing Saturday. Highs in the 40s and 50s next week will feel a lot more comfortable than our current days-long stretch of arctic air.

We will get a break from active weather after this week’s winter storm. It will take at least into next week for the snow to keep melting. Keep in mind that overnights and early mornings will still be below freezing so be mindful of potential refreezing and icy spots as the snow continues to melt.