Warm and windy pretty much sums up the day ahead. Our temperatures this morning resemble what we would see during the warmest part of the afternoon. Even though it feels nice outside now, the winds will be a nuisance.

High wind alerts will be in effect through this evening. Watch out for blowing dust in Western Kansas and east/west travel will be difficult. Wind speeds will reach as high as 35 to 40 mph which means gusts could reach as high as 50 to 55 mph. At the least, be prepared to lose power due to impacts of the winds on power lines.

Clouds will linger through the first half of the day but cloud cover will gradually thin out through the afternoon and we will see some sun before it goes down.

A powerful cold front will begin to move in and switch our winds out of the north tonight. Winds will still be strong too which will start to spill colder air into the area. Wichita will wake up mild again while it will feel like winter to the northwest. Keep in mind that where we have milder low temperatures, we will likely fall from there and struggle to warm through Thursday.

A chance of rain will return with the front tonight. A few showers and storms will be possible to the north and west.

As the night progresses a narrow line of showers and storms will continue to develop and become a bit more organized into early Thursday morning.

As this line tracks to the east we will need to keep an eye on it. There is an isolated severe storm risk between Central and Eastern Kansas.

Storms may behave early in the day but later in the afternoon and into the evening they may flare up and pack more of a punch. Damaging winds will be the main threat should there be a strong to severe storm. The farther east you are, the more weather aware you should be.

As we get deeper into the evening, showers and storms will keep getting pulled to the east with the boundary and our area will gradually dry out. Colder air settles in once we wake up Friday morning with widespread lows below freezing.

Keep the heavier coat nearby because you will need it. Days will be chilly and nights will be in the freezer. There are some hints of some moisture moving in early next week. This will be a time to monitor closely due to the lingering cold air.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly to partly cloudy, windy. Hi: 75 Wind: S 15-25

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 62 Wind: S 15-30

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, windy. 30% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 65 Wind: S/N 10-25

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 26 Wind: N 10-25

Wichita Weekly

Fri: Hi: 42 Lo: 19 Partly cloudy, windy.

Sat: Hi: 44 Lo: 21 Partly cloudy.

Sun: Hi: 46 Lo: 27 Partly cloudy.

Mon: Hi: 46 Lo: 30 Partly to mostly cloudy.

Tue: Hi: 44 Lo: 28 Partly cloudy.

Wed: Hi: 47 Lo: 27 Partly cloudy.