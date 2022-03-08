More clouds will gradually build in today as our next front approaches and high pressure breaks down. There is a small chance of a few snowflakes and raindrops but any precipitation should not impact travel.

We will keep an unseasonable chill in the air with highs in the 40s today. Some of us will briefly return to the 50s tomorrow but the front will begin to move in and this will usher in another blast of winter cold and more snow. These recent bitter blasts have been short-lived so if you are ready to ditch winter and get back to spring-like conditions, highs in the 60s are in sight.

Even though Wichita will sneak up to 50 tomorrow, far Northwest Kansas and Southwest Nebraska will only reach the 30s as the next front starts to slide into the area. The front will also have snow behind it that will move in. Snow stays to the north through much of Wednesday but rain/snow showers could develop in Southwest Kansas and parts of Central Kansas.

Snow spreads through more of the area during the night and into Thursday. Snow will track west to east through Thursday. Western Kansas will be drier by the afternoon and then Central Kansas will turn drier into the evening.

In anticipation of accumulating snow and hazardous travel, a Winter Storm Watch has been issued for many of our northern counties. Winds will be gusty too which will cause blowing snow to reduce visibility. Around and north of I-70 is where the most snow is expected to fall and where the greatest travel impacts will be. There will be lesser amounts as you go south toward the Kansas/Oklahoma line.

There may be another impulse that brings some snow to areas closer to the Kansas/Oklahoma line. Timing looks to be Thursday night into Friday.

We will begin another break from wintry weather once we reach the end of the work week. Temperatures will be slow to improve but we will feel a big difference over the weekend. There will be even more warming into next week.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Partly to mostly cloudy. 10% chance of rain and snow. Hi: 46 Wind: SW 5-15

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Lo: 25 Wind: SW/NE 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy, breezy. Hi: 50 Wind: NE/S 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Mostly cloudy, breezy. 30% chance of rain and snow. Lo: 25 Wind: SE/NE 10-20

Wichita Weekly

Thu: Hi: 31 Lo: 18 Mostly cloudy, windy. 50% chance of snow.

Fri: Hi: 36 Lo: 18 Partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of snow.

Sat: Hi: 47 Lo: 30 Partly cloudy.

Sun: Hi: 61 Lo: 34 Partly cloudy, windy.

Mon: Hi: 62 Lo: 37 Partly cloudy, windy.

Tue: Hi: 65 Lo: 40 Partly cloudy.