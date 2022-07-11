Our next cold front has started to move in and could spark a few showers and storms today, you will notice stronger winds with its arrival too.

Even though there is not much rain associated with the front early this morning we will need to watch out for the chance of a strong to severe storm as the front moves through.

Spotty showers and storms will first be possible mainly along and north of I-70 through the morning and into the afternoon.

The chance will drop south of I-70 later in the afternoon and by evening. Spotty rain and rumbles will continue to be possible through tonight.

The front will begin to bring some heat relief to Northwest Kansas and Southwest Nebraska where highs will be in the 80s. However, southern parts of the area will be ahead of the front through much of the day and heat up to the upper 90s and 100s.

The dangerous combination of high heat and humidity has prompted a Heat Advisory for a few of our counties.

Everyone will cool off into the upper 80s and low 90s Tuesday. Seasonably warm temperatures are expected Wednesday and we will heat back up from there. More heat alerts may be needed for later this week.

After Tuesday there will not be much rain around. A chance of showers and storms will favor areas south of I-70 tomorrow. Severe weather is not expected.

After an early week shake up we will be in a stagnant, steamy pattern.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of a shower or storm. Hi: 100 Wind: S/NE 10-20

Tonight: Partly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of a shower or storm. Lo: 72 Wind: NE 10-20

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. 10% chance of a shower or storm. Hi: 90 Wind: NE 5-15

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. Lo: 68 Wind: E/NE 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Wed: Hi: 91 Lo: 71 Mostly sunny.

Thu: Hi: 96 Lo: 71 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Fri: Hi: 98 Lo: 73 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Sat: Hi: 99 Lo: 74 Partly cloudy.

Sun: Hi: 99 Lo: 73 Partly cloudy.

Mon: Hi: 99 Lo: 74 Partly cloudy.