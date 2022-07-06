It is another active morning with showers and storms around, especially with our next front beginning to move in which is keeping skies unsettled at times. Like yesterday, it may take most of the morning for storms to weaken and move out.

Even though we have another hot day ahead, areas behind the front will see high temperatures that will not be as intense as the last few days. High temperatures will be closer to average in Northwest Kansas and Southwest Nebraska. Areas ahead of the front will bake once more in the upper 90s and 100s.

Severe weather is not expected this morning but another risk awaits later this afternoon and evening when a few new storms will develop.

Isolated strong to severe storms will be possible mainly to the north and west of the Wichita Metro. Damaging winds and hail will be the main threats. Storms will gradually weaken and move out through the overnight and into Thursday morning.

Expect more heat and a storm chance Thursday. However, temperatures will not be as oppressive to the north and west. South Central Kansas will still get close to the century mark.

Once the sun is up and shining, showers and storms from the overnight should be out of the area. We may go through most of the afternoon with dry conditions but we will need to remain weather aware because as we get deeper into the evening there will be an increasing chance for storms.

Most of the stormy activity looks to impact Southwest and Central Kansas but it would be wise for the rest of the area to be weather aware too because an isolated strong to severe storm will be possible.

Stormy activity tracks east through Thursday night. By Friday morning there will be weaker showers and storms still tracking east all the way into the afternoon. The rest of the day, as well as the weekend, will be dry. Back to the 90s and 100s we go before another cold front early next week shaves off a few degrees.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of a shower or storm. Hi: 100 Wind: S 10-20

Tonight: Partly cloudy. 30% chance of a shower or storm. Lo: 76 Wind: S 8-18

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. 10% chance of a shower or storm. Hi: 99 Wind: S 8-18

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. 30% chance of a shower or storm. Lo: 76 Wind: N 8-18

Wichita Weekly

Fri: Hi: 95 Lo: 73 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of a shower or storm.

Sat: Hi: 94 Lo: 74 Mostly sunny.

Sun: Hi: 97 Lo: 73 Mostly sunny.

Mon: Hi: 98 Lo: 72 Partly cloudy.

Tue: Hi: 92 Lo: 71 Partly cloudy.

Wed: Hi: 93 Lo: 71 Partly cloudy.