Tuesday evening storms have lifted to our north but a front is still draped across the area. This will keep conditions unsettled.

Before our next chance for storms, there will be a little bit of relief from the heat to the north and west where highs will be closer to average. Portions of South Central Kansas will likely stay ahead of the front through much of the day and bake once again with highs in the middle 90s.

There is an isolated severe storm risk from South Central to Northwest Kansas but a chance of storms will impact different parts of the area at different times.

Later this afternoon and evening there will be a chance of a few storms from South Central to Eastern Kansas but any activity may stay east of Wichita and the Kansas Turnpike.

Attention shifts to Northern Kansas late in the overnight into Thursday morning when the front begins to move north. New storms will need to be monitored but should gradually weaken as they track into Northeast Kansas.

There will be some stormy activity to the west over Colorado and in Northeast Kansas by late afternoon and evening. There is a small chance some of this activity fills into the area for a brief stormy window but so far, the Storm Prediction Center just has a Marginal Risk closer to Northeast Kansas.

Instances of stormy weather take a break into and over the weekend. However, the furnace of unseasonable heat will be back on full blast again.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Partly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 94 Wind: S/N 10-25

Tonight: Partly cloudy. 30% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 71 Wind: NE/SE 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, breezy. Hi: 94 Wind: S 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. Lo: 71 Wind: S 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Fri: Hi: 95 Lo: 71 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Sat: Hi: 96 Lo: 72 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Sun: Hi: 96 Lo: 72 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Mon: Hi: 96 Lo: 70 Partly cloudy, windy.

Tue: Hi: 96 Lo: 72 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Wed: Hi: 96 Lo: 72 Partly cloudy, breezy.