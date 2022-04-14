You will need to grab a heavier coat this morning, we are off to a frosty start to the day. Most of our temperatures have dipped below freezing and range from the 30s to the teens. The rebound later today will be worth it though.

Our winds will begin to switch out of the southwest which will help high temperatures return to a range that is closer to normal. Highs will be in the 60s with a few spots farther south possibly warming into the 70s.

While the wind direction will help help us shake the chill, wind speeds will not be good for our fire concerns. Winds are light this morning but will reach 20 to 25 mph during the afternoon. This breeze along with dry conditions will bring the threat of grassfires back up. Fire Weather Warnings will be in effect through this evening.

We do have some chances of rain in the forecast. The next chance will be Friday. If there is a shower or storm around to start the day it will be to our east. By Friday evening and Friday night, we will need to monitor the southeast corner of the area. This is where a front could spark a few storms. The Storm Prediction Center has a Marginal Risk of severe weather barely skimming the area.

Any storms that develop along and south of the Kansas/Oklahoma line Friday night will drop south through Saturday morning. A chance of rain that will include more of the area develops Easter Sunday. Whether you have plans to attend a church service or easter egg hunt, keep an eye on the forecast. Another disturbance swings through Tuesday that could spark some showers and storms into Wednesday.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, breezy. Hi: 67 Wind: NW/SW 10-20

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lo: 44 Wind: S 8-18

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of showers. Hi: 70 Wind: S/N 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 38 Wind: N/NE 10-25

Wichita Weekly

Sat: Hi: 65 Lo: 41 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Sun: Hi: 66 Lo: 37 Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of showers.

Mon: Hi: 65 Lo: 42 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Tue: Hi: 70 Lo: 48 Partly to mostly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of showers.

Wed: Hi: 71 Lo: 44 Partly cloudy, windy.

Thu: Hi: 68 Lo: 43 Partly cloudy.