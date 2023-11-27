High pressure dominates as we start the new week. This means we have more sunny skies on the way which will allow for more melting. However, before we get the day started we need to be mindful of some refreezing on roads this morning, especially on side streets.

After freezing temps in the teens and 20s this morning, the afternoon will still be chilly in the upper 30s and low 40s but at least we will get above freezing.

With more melting occurring during the day and temperatures dropping back down below freezing tonight, we will need to monitor the potential for some refreezing early Tuesday morning.

Day by day our temperatures will rise this week. A disturbance by late Thursday will work into the area from the south and attempt to bring us some moisture.

The best chance will be from South Central to Eastern Kansas. Late Thursday there could be some rain and as temperatures drop below freezing Thursday night into Friday a few flakes could mix in.

The rest of the week will be dry and this upcoming weekend is looking like a good one with highs in the low 50s.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly sunny. Hi: 38 Wind: NW/SW 5-15

Tonight: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. Lo: 15 Wind: SW 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, breezy. Hi: 39 Wind: SW 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Lo: 20 Wind: SW/NW 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Wed: Hi: 43 Lo: 30 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

Thu: Hi: 47 Lo: 29 Mostly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of rain.

Fri: Hi: 44 Lo: 29 Mostly to partly cloudy. 10% chance of rain.

Sat: Hi: 50 Lo: 34 Partly cloudy.

Sun: Hi: 52 Lo: 32 Partly cloudy.

Mon: Hi: 56 Lo: 34 Partly cloudy.