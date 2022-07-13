Enjoy cool comfort this morning because we have a warmer day ahead. As expected there were some highs in the 80s yesterday but everyone will return to the 90s today. Wichita will still be around average this time of year while others will return to above average heat.

With the exception of an early storm or two around the Oklahoma Panhandle, most of us will be dry through much of the day with fair skies. We will need to monitor a slightly better chance for a few storms to the west this evening.

They will get started to the northwest and slide into Southwest Kansas. Severe weather is not expected and most of this activity will avoid Central Kansas. However, as activity decays overnight it could spark a shower or storm in Central and Eastern Kansas by early Thursday morning.

Any rainfall will not help to cool us down and will only add to the already increasing humidity. Even though we are no longer strangers to highs in the upper 90s and 100s this season, it is still very important that we practice heat safety over the coming days.

There will continue to be some spotty storm chances. We will need to monitor evenings, overnights, and early mornings. So far, severe weather is not expected.

There will be a front that dips into the area between Sunday and Monday but it will not provide much heat relief. We may have to wait until after next week for that to happen.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Hi: 93 Wind: SE 5-15

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lo: 68 Wind: SE 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of a shower. Hi: 97 Wind: S 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy, breezy. Lo: 72 Wind: S 10-20

Wichita Weekly

Fri: Hi: 100 Lo: 73 Partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of a shower or a storm.

Sat: Hi: 99 Lo: 74 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of a shower or a storm.

Sun: Hi: 99 Lo: 73 Partly cloudy.

Mon: Hi: 99 Lo: 74 Partly cloudy.

Tue: Hi: 100 Lo: 74 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Wed: Hi: 99 Lo: 74 Partly cloudy.