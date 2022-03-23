We are now on the back side of the storm system. Expect a drier day ahead but we are not completely done with the moisture. A few showers may try to skim the eastern edge of our area. Some snow could mix with any rain after sundown. The farther west you are, you will likely stay dry. There will also be more sun farther west today.

We will continue to have gusty winds as the system keeps pulling away from us. Winds could reach 30 mph with gusts up to 40 to 45 mph. With winds staying out of the north and northwest this will keep high temperatures cooler than average in the 40s and 50s.

We have warmer and sunnier days ahead after today. The weekend will be gorgeous with sunshine and highs in the 60s and 70s. There is a boundary that will briefly dip into the sunflower state and it could spark a shower to the north into Friday but it will be pretty dry the rest of the week.

After we warm into the 80s early next week, clouds will begin to increase which will signal our next approaching system. A chance of rain looks to return by Tuesday night and Wednesday.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly to partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of rain and snow. Hi: 47 Wind: NW 15-30

Tonight: Partly cloudy. 10% chance of rain and snow. Lo: 30 Wind: NW 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Hi: 58 Wind: NW 8-18

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Lo: 33 Wind: NW 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Fri: Hi: 65 Lo: 34 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Sat: Hi: 65 Lo: 39 Mostly sunny.

Sun: Hi: 73 Lo: 49 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, breezy.

Mon: Hi: 80 Lo: 50 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Tue: Hi: 80 Lo: 45 Partly to mostly cloudy, windy.

Wed: Hi: 69 Lo: 38 Mostly cloudy, windy.