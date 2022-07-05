A few showers and storms have developed early this morning. Activity to the northwest should wrap up by mid morning but storms in southern and central parts of Kansas may last a little longer.

Severe weather is not expected this morning but this may change later today. An isolated strong to severe storm will be possible around the Kansas/Nebraska line.

A few more showers and storms will develop later this afternoon and evening to the north and west. They will need to be monitored for the potential of producing damaging winds and hail.

In addition to these spotty storm chances, we will have to continue to endure dangerous heat and humidity. Highs will be above average for this time of year in the upper 90s and triple digits.

We have more dangerously hot days ahead. Heat Advisories and Excessive Heat Warnings have been extended through Thursday evening. Heat indices could reach as high as 105 to 110 degrees.

There is an approaching front that will dip down into the Sunflower State Wednesday evening through Friday but there will not be much relief from the heat. Northwest Kansas will shave the most degrees off of their highs but will only cool off to the low 90s.

We will continue to have a chance for storms during this time. As the front gets closer to the area, this will push an isolated severe storm risk into more of our counties.

Wednesday afternoon and evening storms will need to be monitored for the potential of damaging winds and hail.

There may be some leftovers around into early Thursday but we will repeat this unsettled trend with another round of showers and storms getting started by the evening.

The weekend is looking dry but the front will lift to the northeast which will allow hot temperatures to dominate the area.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of a shower or storm. Hi: 100 Wind: S 10-20

Tonight: Partly cloudy. 10% chance of a shower or storm. Lo: 76 Wind: S 8-18

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. 10% chance of a shower or storm. Hi: 100 Wind: S 8-18

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. 20% chance of a shower or storm. Lo: 76 Wind: S 8-18

Wichita Weekly

Thu: Hi: 99 Lo: 76 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of a shower or storm.

Fri: Hi: 97 Lo: 73 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of a shower or storm.

Sat: Hi: 95 Lo: 74 Partly cloudy.

Sun: Hi: 97 Lo: 73 Partly cloudy.

Mon: Hi: 94 Lo: 72 Partly cloudy.

Tue: Hi: 94 Lo: 71 Partly cloudy.