We will start the work week with dangerous heat and humidity. A Heat Advisory has been issued and includes our northernmost and easternmost counties. Even though the rest of the area is not included in the Heat Advisory, temperatures will still be excessively hot.

Stay hydrated and do your best to keep cool today. After a warm and muggy morning, Highs will heat up to the triple digits. If you have to be outside today be sure to take frequent breaks.

There are a few leftover showers and sprinkles early this morning but they will move out by later this morning. We will need to watch out for another isolated storm chance to the west this evening. Severe weather is not expected.

We have more heat and humidity for the days ahead. However, today will be the hottest day of the week. Temperatures will slowly cool off into the upper 80s to low 90s which is close to average for this time of year.

There will be more spotty storm chances as a front dips into the sunflower state. There is a Marginal Risk for severe weather around and north of I-70.

Evening storms will need to be monitored in this part of the area. Damaging winds and large hail are the main threats. The threat of an isolated tornado is low and closer to Northeast Kansas.

The late afternoon and evening time frame will need to be monitored Wednesday too when more isolated strong to severe storms will be possible.

Rain and thunderstorm chances after mid-week do not look as good. The latter part of the work week and weekend will stay dry.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Partly cloudy, windy. Hi: 100 Wind: SW 15-30

Tonight: Partly cloudy, windy. Lo: 78 Wind: S 15-25

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, windy. Hi: 95 Wind: S 15-25

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy, breezy. Lo: 75 Wind: S 10-20

Wichita Weekly

Wed: Hi: 92 Lo: 72 Partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Thu: Hi: 93 Lo: 68 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Fri: Hi: 90 Lo: 67 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Sat: Hi: 90 Lo: 66 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Sun: Hi: 90 Lo: 68 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Mon: Hi: 91 Lo: 70 Partly cloudy, breezy.