Our next cold front has started to move in and has helped spark scattered showers and storms in Northwest Kansas and Southwest Nebraska. Storms have been behaving by staying below severe thresholds.

There will also be some relief from the heat to the northwest where some highs will be in the 80s. Areas ahead of the front will still feel the summer sizzle.

As the front slowly drifts through the Sunflower State it will line up southwest to northeast and keep conditions unsettled today. Showers and a few rumbles of thunder may stick around to the west through midday, but then we will need to keep an eye on the rest of the area for spotty storm development.

The Storm Prediction Center has highlighted a few of our counties north of the Wichita Metro in a Marginal Risk of severe weather. Isolated severe storms capable of damaging winds and large hail will be possible.

Storm strength should wane after sundown but the front will likely keep a shower or storm around through the night and into Wednesday. The front sinks farther south Wednesday and will help spark a better chance for storms closer to the Kansas/Oklahoma line. Severe weather is not expected tomorrow but there could be a stronger storm with gusty winds and small hail.

Spotty rain and a few rumbles will linger into Thursday. There will be an area of new storms that develop late Thursday to the west and track east through the evening and overnight. These will mainly stay north of Wichita and will need to be monitored closely.

The farther south and east you are, there will not be as much relief from the heat over the coming days and it will build back in through the area later this week. However, widespread relief is on the horizon and is set to arrive by the end of the weekend.

Another front will roll through the area this weekend and could spark a shower or storm but it will also bring a more significant drop to our temperatures. There will be lower humidity too.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Partly cloudy. 20% chance of a shower or storm. Hi: 97 Wind: S/SW 8-18

Tonight: Partly cloudy. 30% chance of a shower or storm. Lo: 72 Wind: SW/NE 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. 20% chance of a shower or storm. Hi: 92 Wind: NE 8-18

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. 30% chance of a shower or storm. Lo: 72 Wind: E 8-18

Wichita Weekly

Thu: Hi: 94 Lo: 75 Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of a shower or storm.

Fri: Hi: 98 Lo: 73 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Sat: Hi: 97 Lo: 74 Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of a shower or storm.

Sun: Hi: 85 Lo: 67 Partly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of a shower or storm.

Mon: Hi: 86 Lo: 68 Partly cloudy.

Tue: Hi: 86 Lo: 66 Partly cloudy.