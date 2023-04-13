Fire danger will be high for our Thursday, especially across Northern and Western Kansas. Any fires that are started will likely spread rapidly and be difficult to get under control.

Winds are still gusty and we have another windy day ahead. Even though there is still only a cluster of our Central Kansas counties under a Wind Advisory, we could see gusts elsewhere as high as 40 to 50 mph.

South winds are keeping us mild again this morning. Unseasonable warmth continues this afternoon with widespread highs in the 80s.

We have a front nearby that will sweep through the area over the next couple of days. There is another feature just off to our west called a dryline that is separating us from very low dew points, this will be the catalyst for a chance of storms in Western Kansas later today.

Western Kansas will need to be weather aware. A strong to severe storm will be possible and capable of damaging wind gusts and hail.

We will begin to see stormy activity pick up after 4pm. We will need to monitor these storms through the evening.

The severe threat and storm coverage will gradually diminish once we get into the overnight. While a lingering shower or storm cannot be ruled out late in the overnight, most of us will be dry by the time we get Friday started.

The front will start to swing through once we get into Friday. This will split our high temperatures between the 80s and the 60s.

Friday will also be a weather aware day. In addition to damaging wind gusts and large hail, there will also be a threat of a tornado or two. The greatest severe risk will be between Central and Eastern Kansas.

Not much rain is expected Friday morning and into the afternoon. We will need to watch out for storm initiation after 3pm. Storms are expected by evening and some could be strong to severe.

The severe threat should wind down into the overnight. Spotty showers will still be around through the night.

Saturday will not be washout but widely scattered rain will continue to stick around as this next system slowly pulls away from us. A rumble of thunder cannot be ruled out but severe weather is not expected.

Saturday will also be noticeably cooler for everyone but warmth starts to return by Sunday and into next week.

After Monday, it is looking like we will be in a more unsettled pattern. A chance for showers and storms will return to the area Tuesday and conditions will need to monitored for a few days after that.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, windy. Hi: 82 Wind: S 15-25

Tonight: Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 56 Wind: S 10-20

Tomorrow: Partly to mostly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 83 Wind: S 15-30

Tomorrow Night: Mostly cloudy, windy. 40% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 48 Wind: S/NW 10-25

Wichita Weekly

Sat: Hi: 63 Lo: 39 Mostly to partly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Sun: Hi: 72 Lo: 46 Mostly sunny, windy.

Mon: Hi: 75 Lo: 51 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Tue: Hi: 77 Lo: 56 Partly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Wed: Hi: 74 Lo: 48 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Thu: Hi: 70 Lo: 47 Partly cloudy, breezy.