As we go through the day ahead it is very important that we drink plenty of water, check the back seat, do not forget about our pets, and check on the elderly. Triple digit high temperatures will be widespread during the afternoon. Our only reprieve from the heat will be a southerly breeze today.

It is the combination of the high heat and humidity that will make conditions dangerous today and keep a Heat Advisory in effect. Some of our Central Kansas counties will continue to be under the Heat Advisory through Wednesday.

Similar to how we started the work week there will be plenty of sunshine which will not feel so nice with the hot temperatures. Even though skies are expected to stay dry today it is a stormy start to the day for a select few. A few non-severe storms have bubbled up in Central Kansas but they should fizzle out by later this morning.

There is a better chance of seeing a few showers and storms to the northwest by this evening as another front begins to slide into the area. Severe weather is not expected.

A shower or storm will be possible across the rest of the area mid-week. This chance of rain is not anything to get too excited about though.

We will need to keep an eye on our easternmost counties for redeveloping storms late in the day. A strong to severe storm capable of damaging winds and hail will be possible.

Compared to today, we will be able to shave a few degrees off of our high temperatures between Wednesday and Thursday. However, the front will not pack a big enough punch to knock the summertime heat completely out of the area.

There are hints of another push of slightly cooler air later this weekend but it will not be accompanied by much moisture and temperatures will still be in the 90s.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly sunny, windy. Hi: 103 Wind: S 10-25

Tonight: Mostly clear, breezy. Lo: 77 Wind: S 10-20

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of a shower or storm. Hi: 103 Wind: S 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. 20% chance of a shower or storm. Lo: 73 Wind: NE 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Thu: Hi: 99 Lo: 75 Mostly sunny, breezy. 10% chance of a shower or storm.

Fri: Hi: 101 Lo: 77 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Sat: Hi: 100 Lo: 75 Mostly sunny, windy.

Sun: Hi: 99 Lo: 74 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Mon: Hi: 98 Lo: 73 Mostly sunny.

Tue: Hi: 97 Lo: 73 Mostly sunny.