Brace yourselves for a hot start to the week. High temperatures will be in the 90s and triple digits.

Heat Advisories are in place for the afternoon and evening hours. Heat indices will get up to around 105.

Heat Advisories are already starting to get extended through the next few days. Much of the week ahead will feel like today. There is not any relief in sight and our only reprieve from the heat will be the occasional breeze.

There will also not be much moisture around to help cool us down. There are a few showers and non-severe storms between Central and Western Kansas early this morning. Most of this will wrap up by daybreak.

There will be another chance for a shower or storm to the northwest tonight. Most of us will stay dry.

There is a better chance for a few storms to the northwest Tuesday evening. One or two could be strong to severe with damaging wind gusts and hail being the main threats.

A few raindrops may try to track farther east Tuesday night into early Wednesday. If there are any storms around the rest of the week it will be during the evening and overnight hours.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly sunny. Hi: 98 Wind: SW 10-20

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lo: 75 Wind: S 10-20

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, breezy. Hi: 100 Wind: S 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 78 Wind: S 10-20

Wichita Weekly

Wed: Hi: 100 Lo: 78 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Thu: Hi: 100 Lo: 76 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Fri: Hi: 98 Lo: 75 Mostly sunny.

Sat: Hi: 98 Lo: 73 Mostly sunny.

Sun: Hi: 97 Lo: 74 Mostly sunny.

Mon: Hi: 100 Lo: 76 Mostly sunny, breezy.