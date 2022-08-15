It will take a couple of days but our next will slowly slide south, bringing a chance for rain and cooler temperatures. There has been some rain skimming our Southwest Nebraska counties early this morning. A chance for rain and rumbles today will favor northern parts of the area.

We have one more day of high heat before sweet relief. Since most of us will stay ahead of the front we will bake and heat back up into the triple digits. At least the humidity has not been oppressive and points northwest will begin to cool off.

Even though a chance of rain today will mainly be up to the north, there will be some heat-driven clouds that pop up elsewhere and could lead to a random shower or storm east of the turnpike. The chance of this happening is low though.

We will need to monitor areas around and north of I-70 after 4pm. This is where a strong to severe storm will be possible. Damaging winds and large hail are the main threats. This threat will linger through the evening but should wane into the overnight.

Tuesday’s chance of rain is not anything to get too excited about. Even though spotty showers will be around through the day, rain will be hit or miss.

When it comes to the threat of a stronger storm it will be confined to our easternmost counties where we will need to keep an eye to the sky late in the day. Greenwood, Elk, and Chautauqua counties are sitting close to a Marginal Risk of severe weather.

A chance of rain will sink south with the front mid-week. Even Wednesday’s chance does not look that great and points north will begin to dry out but at least high temperatures will continue to sit below average.

High temperatures rebound closer to 90 but it will not be too toasty the latter half of the week. Families looking to enjoy the outdoors this weekend after the first full week of school will need to keep an eye on the chance for showers and storms.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, breezy. Hi: 103 Wind: S 10-20

Tonight: Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 73 Wind: S/NW 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, breezy. 30% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 94 Wind: NW/N 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy, breezy. 30% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 65 Wind: N 10-20

Wichita Weekly

Wed: Hi: 84 Lo: 61 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Thu: Hi: 88 Lo: 63 Mostly sunny.

Fri: Hi: 90 Lo: 65 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Sat: Hi: 89 Lo: 66 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Sun: Hi: 89 Lo: 66 Partly cloudy.

Mon: Hi: 90 Lo: 66 Mostly sunny.