An overnight complex of storms has broken down to a few showers and continues to slide east across the Kansas/Oklahoma line this morning. Severe weather is not expected.

Showers will be out of the area by midday. As we dry out we will heat up. With widespread highs in the 90s expected, be sure to drink plenty of water and take frequent breaks if you have to be outside this afternoon.

In addition to the high heat, gusty winds and dry conditions will result in high fire danger to the west. Fire Weather Warnings will be in effect through the afternoon and evening.

An isolated shower or storm cannot be ruled out late in the day but most of us will stay dry. We should continue this trend as a cold front moves in tonight which will keep winds gusty. Compared to high temperatures today, you will notice a much cooler change into and over the weekend.

The front will also keep conditions unsettled. It will sit between South Central and Eastern Kansas Friday. This is where there is a Marginal Risk for severe weather.

Hail and wind are the main storm threats. This part of the area will need to be weather aware late in the afternoon and evening, a few storms may continue into the overnight.

A secondary push of cooler air will result in considerable cloudiness, a few showers around, and a much cooler breeze Saturday. It will not be the best day for outdoor activities. Wintry weather in the region should be confined to Eastern Colorado but a rain/snow shower cannot be ruled out near the Kansas/Colorado line.

After a drier end to the weekend with lighter winds Sunday, there will be an increasing chance of showers and storms Monday. A few could linger into Tuesday. Temperatures will gradually warm back up closer to average next week.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 92 Wind: S 10-25

Tonight: Partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 64 Wind: S/N 15-25

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 78 Wind: N/NE 10-25

Tomorrow Night: Partly to mostly cloudy, windy. 40% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 50 Wind: NE/N 10-25

Wichita Weekly

Sat: Hi: 61 Lo: 42 Mostly to partly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of rain.

Sun: Hi: 70 Lo: 48 Partly cloudy.

Mon: Hi: 67 Lo: 50 Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of showers and storms.

Tue: Hi: 73 Lo: 52 Mostly to partly cloudy, breezy.

Wed: Hi: 77 Lo: 54 Partly cloudy.

Thu: Hi: 79 Lo: 54 Partly cloudy.