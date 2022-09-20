More potentially record breaking heat is on the way. We have two more days of summer left and we will feel the sizzle today. High temperatures will be in the 90s and 100s. The best chance of seeing broken records is where highs will be in the upper 90s and triple digits. The record high today in Wichita is 99 and a high of 100 is expected.

After today we will start to notice some changes as our next cold front moves in. There will be a nice switch to a fall feel and it will be accompanied by some moisture.

As the front approaches there will be increasing clouds to the north tonight and lead to a chance of rain by Wednesday morning. While a few showers and storms will favor points north of I-70, there could a storm or two late in the day to the southwest.

The Wichita Metro will stay dry but will be included in this chance late Wednesday night and Thursday as moisture slides a bit farther south of I-70. However, hopes for moisture will need to be higher the closer you are to the Kansas/Oklahoma line.

High temperatures Wednesday will range from the 60s to the 90s as the front swings through but everyone will enjoy a well deserved cooldown by Thursday. And rightfully so since it is the official start of fall. It is safe to say it will be chilly to the northwest where some highs will not make it out of the 50s.

As rain moves out at the end of the work week there will be an uptick in temperatures. Another front will sweep through over the weekend and return highs to seasonal levels Sunday. There is a small chance the second front sparks a random shower or storm but the weekend is looking dry for most of us.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly sunny, breezy. Hi: 100 Wind: S/SW 10-20

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lo: 73 Wind: S 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, windy. Hi: 92 Wind: S/NE 10-25

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear to partly cloudy, breezy. Lo: 61 Wind: NE 10-20

Wichita Weekly

Thu: Hi: 78 Lo: 58 Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of a shower or storm.

Fri: Hi: 87 Lo: 64 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Sat: Hi: 91 Lo: 59 Mostly sunny

Sun: Hi: 82 Lo: 57 Mostly sunny, windy.

Mon: Hi: 80 Lo: 55 Mostly sunny.

Tue: Hi: 81 Lo: 57 Mostly sunny.