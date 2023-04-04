We have another dangerous day ahead with Fire Weather Warnings stretched across the area. Conditions will be primed for any fires that are started to spread quickly which will make it very difficult to get them under control.

High winds will also play a big role in this threat of wildfires. Gusts could reach as high as 60 to 70 mph, especially to the southwest. Gusts up to 50 to 55 mph will be a common sight.

In addition to blowing dust which could reduce visibility, there is also potential for power outages and downed trees and tree limbs due to the high winds.

A storm system will be sweeping through the Plains but unfortunately will not yield much moisture for us. Before there is any advancement across the area, a boundary continues to sit across the Sunflower State. This is giving us a split in our temperatures this morning that range from the 30s to the 70s.

As cooler starts to move in through the day, highs will range from the 50s to the 80s with the coolest air being to the northwest. This is where winds will begin to switch back out of the north today.

Later this afternoon, there is a small chance for a rain shower to the northwest. A few snowflakes cannot be ruled out as winds begin to experience a cooler shift out of the north.

This chance dips farther south into Southwest Kansas after sundown. At the same time, we will need to keep an eye on points east along and ahead of the front where some storms develop.

It still looks like mainly our easternmost counties that could see a strong to severe storm. Damaging gusts and hail are the main threats. The threat of a tornado will be farther east into Eastern Kansas and especially in Missouri.

Storms will track east pretty quickly with the best opportunity for our area being between 9pm and 3am. Once the front clears the area, everyone will be cooler during the middle of the week.

We bottom out briefly. After Wednesday we will begin to warm back up, this upward trend will lead to pleasantly warm temperatures. We will not see another chance for rain until this weekend but chances are looking spotty and not that great.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly sunny, windy. Hi: 84 Wind: S 15-30

Tonight: Partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lo: 32 Wind: NW 10-25

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, windy. Hi: 58 Wind: NW 10-25

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Lo: 30 Wind: N 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Thu: Hi: 63 Lo: 37 Mostly sunny.

Fri: Hi: 67 Lo: 44 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, breezy.

Sat: Hi: 70 Lo: 51 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Sun: Hi: 75 Lo: 47 Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of rain.

Mon: Hi: 78 Lo: 48 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Tue: Hi: 79 Lo: 55 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, windy.